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Bryce Dallas Howard
Awards
Awards and nominations of Bryce Dallas Howard
Bryce Dallas Howard
About
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Bryce Dallas Howard
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2025
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2023
Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Fight
Winner
Best Fight
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Best On-Screen Dirtbag
Nominee
Best Gut-Wrenching Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Breakthrough Female
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Toronto International Film Festival 2019
Documentary
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
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