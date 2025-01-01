Menu
Kurt Russell
Awards
Awards and nominations of Kurt Russell
Kurt Russell
Awards and nominations of Kurt Russell
Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1979
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2002
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1990
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
