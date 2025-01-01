Menu
Val Kilmer
Awards
Awards and nominations of Val Kilmer
Razzie Awards 2023
Redeemer Award
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2005
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1998
Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1997
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Villain
Nominee
Best Villain
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
Most Desirable Male
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Most Desirable Male
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992
Best Male Performance
Nominee
