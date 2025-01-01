Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Nick Cannon Awards

Awards and nominations of Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon
Cannes Film Festival 2007 Cannes Film Festival 2007
Male Revelation
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Competition Program
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2022 Razzie Awards 2022
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
Best Host
Winner
Best Host
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Host
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
Breakthrough Male Performance
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
