Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nick Cannon
Awards
Awards and nominations of Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Nick Cannon
Cannes Film Festival 2007
Male Revelation
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Competition Program
Nominee
Outstanding Competition Program
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2022
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
Best Host
Winner
Best Host
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Host
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
Breakthrough Male Performance
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree