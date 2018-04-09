Menu
Beryozka (2018 - 2018)

Березка 18+
Production year 2018
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 13 hours 20 minutes

TV series description

The series "Berezka" tells the story of the eponymous ensemble. Three heroines, thanks to their choreographic talent, try to make it to the top, but is it really that easy? Varya is a provincial girl with the spirit of a fighter, Edita is a determined girl from Tallinn who will do anything to stay in the capital, and Elena is a true Muscovite. The path to their dreams is rocky and long, with too many competitors. The main heroines will have to overcome many obstacles on their way to fame, but victory is so sweet.
Cast
Mikhail Efremov
Nina Usatova
Aleksey Serebryakov
Evgeniy Sidihin
Mariya Poroshina
Nadezhda Markina
Series rating

0.0
5.8 IMDb
Seasons
Beryozka - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 16 episodes
 
