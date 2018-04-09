The series "Berezka" tells the story of the eponymous ensemble. Three heroines, thanks to their choreographic talent, try to make it to the top, but is it really that easy? Varya is a provincial girl with the spirit of a fighter, Edita is a determined girl from Tallinn who will do anything to stay in the capital, and Elena is a true Muscovite. The path to their dreams is rocky and long, with too many competitors. The main heroines will have to overcome many obstacles on their way to fame, but victory is so sweet.

Expand