The TV series "Stanitsa" tells the story of real events that took place in the Kuban region in 2010. Stanitsa Loshchinskaya thrives thanks to the Volkov clan, who built their business during the turbulent 90s. This affluent family holds the most power in the village, and neither the local authorities nor law enforcement can dictate to them. Most of the local residents turn a blind eye to the beatings, murders, and other crimes committed by the entrepreneurs, until one day unemployed Marina Gorobets arrives to visit her college student daughter.

