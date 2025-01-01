Menu
Stanica (2013 - )

Станица 18+
Production year 2013
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 52 minutes
TV channel Первый канал
Runtime 10 hours 24 minutes

TV series description

The TV series "Stanitsa" tells the story of real events that took place in the Kuban region in 2010. Stanitsa Loshchinskaya thrives thanks to the Volkov clan, who built their business during the turbulent 90s. This affluent family holds the most power in the village, and neither the local authorities nor law enforcement can dictate to them. Most of the local residents turn a blind eye to the beatings, murders, and other crimes committed by the entrepreneurs, until one day unemployed Marina Gorobets arrives to visit her college student daughter.
Cast
Mariya Shukshina
Mariya Shukshina
Nina Usatova
Nina Usatova
Evgeniy Sidihin
Evgeniy Sidihin
Nikolay Dobrynin
Nikolay Dobrynin
Sergey Nikonenko
Sergey Nikonenko
Denis Shvedov
Denis Shvedov
Cast and Crew

Seasons
Stanica - Season 1 Season 1
TBA, 12 episodes
 
Stills
