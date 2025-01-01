Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Nia Vardalos Awards

Nia Vardalos
Awards and nominations of Nia Vardalos
Academy Awards, USA 2003 Academy Awards, USA 2003
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003 Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
Breakthrough Female Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
