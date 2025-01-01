Menu
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey
About
Filmography
Awards and nominations of Mariah Carey
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Song
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2002
Worst Actress
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2010
Worst Actress of the Decade
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
