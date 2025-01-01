Menu
Awards and nominations of Armin Mueller-Stahl

Armin Mueller-Stahl
Academy Awards, USA 1997
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2011
Honorary Golden Berlin Bear
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1997
Berlinale Camera
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1992
Best Actor
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
