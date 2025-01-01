Menu
Awards and nominations of Adam Scott

Adam Scott
Golden Globes, USA 2023 Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
