The Yellow Tie

The Yellow Tie

The Yellow Tie
Synopsis

The extraordinary life of Sergiu Celibidache, from his childhood in Romania to his exile in pursuit of a career in music, his struggle for survival in wartime Germany and his rise, fall and rise again, in an unimaginable life journey.
Country Romania
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2025
World premiere 14 November 2025
Release date
14 November 2025 Romania
Production Avanpost, Avanpost, Frame Film
Also known as
The Yellow Tie, Cravata Galbenă
Director
Serge Ioan Celebidachi
Cast
Sean Bean
John Malkovich
Miranda Richardson
Anton Lesser
Kate Phillips
