The Yellow Tie
The Yellow Tie
The Yellow Tie
Adventure
Drama
Music
Synopsis
The extraordinary life of Sergiu Celibidache, from his childhood in Romania to his exile in pursuit of a career in music, his struggle for survival in wartime Germany and his rise, fall and rise again, in an unimaginable life journey.
Country
Romania
Runtime
0 minute
Production year
2025
World premiere
14 November 2025
Release date
14 November 2025
Romania
Production
Avanpost, Avanpost, Frame Film
Also known as
The Yellow Tie, Cravata Galbenă
Director
Serge Ioan Celebidachi
Cast
Sean Bean
John Malkovich
Miranda Richardson
Anton Lesser
Kate Phillips
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
