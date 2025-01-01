Menu
Garry Marshall
Awards
Awards and nominations of Garry Marshall
Garry Marshall
Primetime Emmy Awards 1979
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1974
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1972
Outstanding Series - Comedy
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1971
Outstanding New Series
Nominee
Outstanding Series - Comedy
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1991
Best Film
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2012
Worst Director
Nominee
