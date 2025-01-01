Menu
Awards and nominations of Garry Marshall

Garry Marshall
Primetime Emmy Awards 1979 Primetime Emmy Awards 1979
Outstanding Comedy Series
 Outstanding Comedy Series
Primetime Emmy Awards 1974 Primetime Emmy Awards 1974
Outstanding Comedy Series
 Outstanding Comedy Series
Primetime Emmy Awards 1972 Primetime Emmy Awards 1972
Outstanding Series - Comedy
 Outstanding Series - Comedy
Primetime Emmy Awards 1971 Primetime Emmy Awards 1971
Outstanding New Series
 Outstanding Series - Comedy
 Outstanding Series - Comedy
 Outstanding New Series
BAFTA Awards 1991 BAFTA Awards 1991
Best Film
 Best Film
Razzie Awards 2012 Razzie Awards 2012
Worst Director
Nominee
