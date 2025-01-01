Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Matt Dillon Awards

Matt Dillon
Awards and nominations of Matt Dillon
Academy Awards, USA 2006 Academy Awards, USA 2006
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006 Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006 BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best Villain
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
