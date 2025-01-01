Menu
Awards and nominations of Naomie Harris

Naomie Harris
Academy Awards, USA 2017 Academy Awards, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007 BAFTA Awards 2007
Rising Star Award
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Tearjerker
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
