Awards and nominations of Zooey Deschanel

Zooey Deschanel
Golden Globes, USA 2014 Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013 Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012 Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
