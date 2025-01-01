Menu
Zooey Deschanel
Awards
Awards and nominations of Zooey Deschanel
Zooey Deschanel
Awards and nominations of Zooey Deschanel
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
