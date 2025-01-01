Menu
Timothy Olyphant
Awards
Awards and nominations of Timothy Olyphant
Timothy Olyphant
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Timothy Olyphant
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
