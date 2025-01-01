Menu
Michelle Rodriguez
Awards and nominations of Michelle Rodriguez
Razzie Awards 2007 Razzie Awards 2007
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
