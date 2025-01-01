Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Jaden Smith Awards

Awards and nominations of Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith
Razzie Awards 2014 Razzie Awards 2014
Worst Actor
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007
Breakthrough Performance
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Summer's Biggest Teen Bad A**
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Biggest Badass Star
Nominee
