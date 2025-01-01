Menu
Jaden Smith
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jaden Smith
Jaden Smith
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jaden Smith
Razzie Awards 2014
Worst Actor
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007
Breakthrough Performance
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Summer's Biggest Teen Bad A**
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Biggest Badass Star
Nominee
