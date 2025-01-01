Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Dwayne Johnson
Awards
Awards and nominations of Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Dwayne Johnson
Razzie Awards 2006
Worst Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
Best Action Performance
Nominee
Best Hero
Nominee
Best Hero
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
Best Villain
Nominee
Best Villain
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Best Fight
Nominee
