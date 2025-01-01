Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Kinoafisha
Persons
Paul Bettany
Awards
Awards and nominations of Paul Bettany
Paul Bettany
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Paul Bettany
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Best Trans-Atlantic Breakthrough Performer
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
