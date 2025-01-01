Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Paul Bettany Awards

Awards and nominations of Paul Bettany

Paul Bettany
Golden Globes, USA 2022 Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004 BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Best Trans-Atlantic Breakthrough Performer
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Nominee
