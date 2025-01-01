Menu
Mila Kunis
Awards
Awards and nominations of Mila Kunis
Mila Kunis
Awards and nominations of Mila Kunis
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2010
Best Young Actor or Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 2016
Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Villain
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Female Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
