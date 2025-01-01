Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mickey Rourke
Awards
Awards and nominations of Mickey Rourke
Mickey Rourke
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Mickey Rourke
Academy Awards, USA 2009
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Actor
Winner
Razzie Awards 1991
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Villain
Nominee
Best Villain
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree