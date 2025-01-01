Menu
Mickey Rourke
Awards and nominations of Mickey Rourke
Academy Awards, USA 2009 Academy Awards, USA 2009
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009 Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2009 BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Actor
Winner
Razzie Awards 1991 Razzie Awards 1991
Worst Actor
Nominee
 Worst Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Villain
Nominee
 Best Villain
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
