Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Naomi Watts
Awards
Awards and nominations of Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Naomi Watts
Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2004
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2003
Best Actress
Winner
Wella Prize
Winner
Razzie Awards 2017
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2014
Worst Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree