Awards and nominations of Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts
Academy Awards, USA 2013 Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2004 Academy Awards, USA 2004
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2025 Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013 Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004 BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2003 Venice Film Festival 2003
Best Actress
Winner
Wella Prize
Winner
Razzie Awards 2017 Razzie Awards 2017
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2014 Razzie Awards 2014
Worst Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
