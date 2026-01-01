Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Rebecca Hall Awards

Awards and nominations of Rebecca Hall

Rebecca Hall
Awards and nominations of Rebecca Hall
Golden Globes, USA 2009 Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010 BAFTA Awards 2010
Supporting Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2022 BAFTA Awards 2022
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
 Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Leading Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009 BAFTA Awards 2009
Rising Star Award
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2021 Sundance Film Festival 2021
Dramatic
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more