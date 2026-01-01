Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of Rebecca Hall
Rebecca Hall
About
Filmography
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Rebecca Hall
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010
Supporting Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2022
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013
Leading Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009
Rising Star Award
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2021
Dramatic
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
