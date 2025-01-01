Menu
Robert Pattinson
Awards
Awards and nominations of Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Robert Pattinson
Razzie Awards 2013
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2012
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2011
Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2010
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Best Kiss
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Male Performance
Winner
Best Male Performance
Winner
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Fight
Winner
Best Fight
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Male Performance
Winner
Best Male Performance
Winner
Global Superstar
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
Best Fight
Winner
Breakthrough Performance Male
Winner
Best Kiss
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Performance in a Movie
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
