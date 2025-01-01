Menu
Robert Pattinson
Awards and nominations of Robert Pattinson
Razzie Awards 2013 Razzie Awards 2013
Worst Actor
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2012 Razzie Awards 2012
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2011 Razzie Awards 2011
Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2010 Razzie Awards 2010
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Best Kiss
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Male Performance
Winner
Best Male Performance
Winner
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Fight
Winner
Best Fight
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Male Performance
Winner
Best Male Performance
Winner
Global Superstar
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
Best Fight
Winner
Breakthrough Performance Male
Winner
Best Kiss
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Performance in a Movie
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
