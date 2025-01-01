Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jennifer Connelly
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jennifer Connelly
Jennifer Connelly
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jennifer Connelly
Academy Awards, USA 2002
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
