Awards and nominations of Jennifer Connelly

Jennifer Connelly
Academy Awards, USA 2002 Academy Awards, USA 2002
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2002 Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2002 BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
