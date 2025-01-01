Menu
Awards and nominations of Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson
Razzie Awards 2007
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2006
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Most Tiresome Tabloid Targets
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
 Most Tiresome Tabloid Targets
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
 Sexiest Performance
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
