Richard Gere
Awards
Awards and nominations of Richard Gere
Richard Gere
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1983
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2001
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1986
Worst Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
