Josh Brolin
Awards
Awards and nominations of Josh Brolin
Josh Brolin
Awards and nominations of Josh Brolin
Academy Awards, USA 2009
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2011
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
Best Villain
Winner
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best Villain
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
