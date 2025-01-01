Menu
Josh Brolin
Awards and nominations of Josh Brolin
Academy Awards, USA 2009 Academy Awards, USA 2009
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2011 Razzie Awards 2011
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
Best Villain
Winner
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best Villain
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
