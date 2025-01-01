Menu
Pierce Brosnan
Awards
Awards and nominations of Pierce Brosnan
Pierce Brosnan
Awards
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2009
Worst Supporting Actor
Winner
Razzie Awards 2000
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
