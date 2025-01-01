Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katie Holmes
Awards
Awards and nominations of Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Katie Holmes
Razzie Awards 2012
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2006
Most Tiresome Tabloid Targets
Winner
Most Tiresome Tabloid Targets
Winner
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2021
Worst Actress
Nominee
Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best Breakthrough Female Performance
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree