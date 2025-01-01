Menu
Katie Holmes
Razzie Awards 2012 Razzie Awards 2012
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2006 Razzie Awards 2006
Most Tiresome Tabloid Targets
Winner
Most Tiresome Tabloid Targets
Winner
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2021 Razzie Awards 2021
Worst Actress
Nominee
 Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best Breakthrough Female Performance
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
