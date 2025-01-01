Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andy Garcia
Awards
Awards and nominations of Andy Garcia
Andy Garcia
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Andy Garcia
Academy Awards, USA 1991
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Most Desirable Male
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree