Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Andy Garcia Awards

Awards and nominations of Andy Garcia

Andy Garcia
Awards and nominations of Andy Garcia
Academy Awards, USA 1991 Academy Awards, USA 1991
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001 Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991 Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001 Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Most Desirable Male
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more