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Kinoafisha Films K-Pop Superstar: The Movie

K-Pop Superstar: The Movie

, 2027
K-Pop Superstar: The Movie
USA / Comedy, Music
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Synopsis

A young Korean-American woman defies her family's wishes to compete in a televised competition to find the next K-pop girl group.

Cast

Ji-young Yoo
Ji-young Yoo
Eric Nam
Seong Joon
Seong Joon
Yu Ji-tae
Yu Ji-tae
Tony Revolori
Tony Revolori
So-ra Kang
Director Benson Lee
Writer Adele Lim, Elyse Hollander, Benson Lee, Eileen Shim
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2027
World premiere 11 February 2027
Release date
11 February 2027 Germany
12 February 2027 USA
Production EPIC Magazine, HYBE America, Paramount Pictures
Also known as
K-Pop Superstar: The Movie

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