Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
K-Pop Superstar: The Movie
K-Pop Superstar: The Movie
, 2027
K-Pop Superstar: The Movie
USA / Comedy, Music
Going
0
Not going
0
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
A young Korean-American woman defies her family's wishes to compete in a televised competition to find the next K-pop girl group.
Expand
Cast
Ji-young Yoo
Eric Nam
Seong Joon
Yu Ji-tae
Tony Revolori
So-ra Kang
Director
Benson Lee
Writer
Adele Lim
,
Elyse Hollander
,
Benson Lee
,
Eileen Shim
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2027
World premiere
11 February 2027
Release date
11 February 2027
Germany
12 February 2027
USA
Production
EPIC Magazine, HYBE America, Paramount Pictures
Also known as
K-Pop Superstar: The Movie
More
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime, Drama
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree