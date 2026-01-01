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Yu Ji-tae
Yu Ji-tae Yu Ji-tae
Kinoafisha Persons Yu Ji-tae

Yu Ji-tae

Yu Ji-tae

Date of Birth
13 April 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Hilleo 8.4
Hilleo (2014)
Oldboy 8.0
Oldboy (2003)
Vigilante 7.6
Vigilante (2023)

Filmography

K-Pop Superstar: The Movie K-Pop Superstar: The Movie
Comedy, Music 2027, USA
The Man Who Lives with the King 6.9
The Man Who Lives with the King The Man Who Lives with the King
Drama, History 2026, South Korea
Villains
Villains
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2025, South Korea
Vigilante 7.6
Vigilante
Action, Crime, Thriller, 2023, South Korea
Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area 5.7
Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area
Drama, Crime, 2022, South Korea
Svaha: The Sixth Finger 6.3
Svaha: The Sixth Finger Sabaha
Detective, Thriller 2019, South Korea
Money 6
Money Don / Money
Crime, Drama 2019, South Korea
Mad Dog 7.5
Mad Dog
Drama, Crime, Detective, 2017, South Korea
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