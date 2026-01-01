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About
Filmography
Yu Ji-tae
Yu Ji-tae
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yu Ji-tae
Yu Ji-tae
Yu Ji-tae
Date of Birth
13 April 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.4
Hilleo
(2014)
8.0
Oldboy
(2003)
7.6
Vigilante
(2023)
Filmography
K-Pop Superstar: The Movie
K-Pop Superstar: The Movie
Comedy, Music
2027, USA
6.9
The Man Who Lives with the King
The Man Who Lives with the King
Drama, History
2026, South Korea
Villains
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2025, South Korea
7.6
Vigilante
Action, Crime, Thriller,
2023, South Korea
5.7
Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area
Drama, Crime,
2022, South Korea
6.3
Svaha: The Sixth Finger
Sabaha
Detective, Thriller
2019, South Korea
6
Money
Don / Money
Crime, Drama
2019, South Korea
7.5
Mad Dog
Drama, Crime, Detective,
2017, South Korea
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