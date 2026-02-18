Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Home Stories
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Home Stories
5.8

Home Stories

, 2026
Etwas ganz Besonderes
Germany / Family
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Home Stories
5.8
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

As a contestant in a singing casting show, Lea is asked by the TV team who she is and what makes her special. She doesn't know and begins to slip into different roles in her search for what makes her special, developing an unexpected fascination for her aunt Kati. Kati's return home as head architect for the renovation of the Residenzschloss after many years abroad reunites the family in one place. This reunion raises the hopes of grandparents Friedrich and Christel that they can join forces to give their pension, which has few visitors, a new lease of life.

Cast

Eva Löbau
Kati
Max Riemelt
Max Riemelt
Matze
Gina Henkel
Rieke
Florian Lukas
Arthur
Florian Geißelmann
Edgar
Thomas Schubert
Raphael
Nairi Hadodo
Fee
Anton Petzold
Kara Schröder
Fabian Stumm
Michaela Caspar
Erika
Bernhard Conrad
Willi Kallasch
Director Eva Trobisch
Writer Eva Trobisch
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 18 February 2026
Release date
9 July 2026 Germany
Production Komplizen Film, TRIMAFILM, ZDF Studios
Also known as
Etwas ganz Besonderes, Home Stories, Coś zupełnie wyjątkowego, 相当特别的东西

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Updated 23 July 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more