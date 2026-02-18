As a contestant in a singing casting show, Lea is asked by the TV team who she is and what makes her special. She doesn't know and begins to slip into different roles in her search for what makes her special, developing an unexpected fascination for her aunt Kati. Kati's return home as head architect for the renovation of the Residenzschloss after many years abroad reunites the family in one place. This reunion raises the hopes of grandparents Friedrich and Christel that they can join forces to give their pension, which has few visitors, a new lease of life.