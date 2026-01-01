Menu
La ley de Sodoma

Synopsis

In a High Court where guilt is presumed, roles shift unexpectedly during a bizarre trial. A woman accused of truth-telling, her lawyer, and the judge become entangled in a surreal sequence of events and power reversals.
Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $1,206
Production Pirámide Films
Director
Rafael Gordon
Cast
Arantxa de Juan
Luis Ramón García del Pomar
Víctor Rivas
Santiago Trancón
Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
