Poster of The Three Exclamation Marks
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Three Exclamation Marks

The Three Exclamation Marks

Die Drei !!! 18+
Synopsis

Friends Franzi, Marieave and Kim planned to spend the summer rehearsing for a Peter Pan play, but when strange things start to happen at the theatre they take on the role of investigators.
Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2019
Worldwide Gross $1,705,811
Production Constantin Film, Rat Pack Filmproduktion, Westside Filmproduktion
Also known as
Die Drei !!!, The Three Exclamation Marks, Die drei!!!, BFF Detectives, Die drei Ausrufezeichen, Super trio, Tre fantastiche ragazze!!!, 神探三人組
Director
Viviane Andereggen
Cast
Jürgen Vogel
Jürgen Vogel
Thomas Heinze
Hinnerk Schönemann
Sylvester Groth
Sylvester Groth
Bibiana Beglau
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.0
Rate 10 votes
5 IMDb
Stills
