About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
The Three Exclamation Marks
Die Drei !!!
18+
Adventure
Family
Synopsis
Friends Franzi, Marieave and Kim planned to spend the summer rehearsing for a Peter Pan play, but when strange things start to happen at the theatre they take on the role of investigators.
Country
Germany
Runtime
1 hour 39 minutes
Production year
2019
Worldwide Gross
$1,705,811
Production
Constantin Film, Rat Pack Filmproduktion, Westside Filmproduktion
Also known as
Die Drei !!!, The Three Exclamation Marks, Die drei!!!, BFF Detectives, Die drei Ausrufezeichen, Super trio, Tre fantastiche ragazze!!!, 神探三人組
Director
Viviane Andereggen
Cast
Jürgen Vogel
Thomas Heinze
Hinnerk Schönemann
Sylvester Groth
Bibiana Beglau
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.0
10
votes
5
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Stills
