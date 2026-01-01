Menu
A bricklayer of Jewish ancestry leaves capitalist America during the Depression for the promise of Soviet Russia.
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1932
Production Belgoskino
Also known as
Vozvrashchenie Neytana Bekkera, Powrót Natana Beckera, The Return of Nathan Becker, Возвращение Нейтана Беккера
Director
Boris Shpis
Cast
David Gutman
Solomon Mikhoels
Kador Ben-Salim
Boris Babochkin
Anna Zarzhitskaya
Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
