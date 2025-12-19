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Площадки
5.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Without A Uniform
5.9
Without A Uniform
, 1988
Bez mundira
USSR / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.9
Synopsis
The head of the Pervomaiskaya Railway, at the first stage of perestroika, having accidentally learned that they want to fire him from his job, decides to carry out an experiment he had long planned - to put a super-heavy train on the tracks...
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Cast
Anatoly Vasilyev
Nikolay Sviblov
Andrey Nikolaev
Dmitriy Zvonaryov
Viktor Proskurin
Pyotr Shukhov
Iosif Ryklin
Shlapobergskiy
Vladimir Kashpur
Pyotr Trakov
Pyotr Shcherbakov
Valeriy Pavlovich
German Kolushkin
Filin
Olga Mashnaya
Dyuymovochka
Yuriy Kuznetsov
Valeri Filatov
Yuriy Oskin
Akylbek Murataliyev
Director
Dmitriy Svetozarov
Writer
Aleksandr Gorokhov
Composer
Andrey Makarevich
,
Aleksandr Kutikov
,
Aleksandr Zajtsev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
1988
Production
Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Bez mundira, Без мундира
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Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
Updated 19 December 2025
Showtimes
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