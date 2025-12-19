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Poster of Without A Uniform
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Without A Uniform
5.9

Without A Uniform

, 1988
Bez mundira
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Without A Uniform
5.9

Synopsis

The head of the Pervomaiskaya Railway, at the first stage of perestroika, having accidentally learned that they want to fire him from his job, decides to carry out an experiment he had long planned - to put a super-heavy train on the tracks...

Cast

Anatoly Vasilyev
Anatoly Vasilyev
Nikolay Sviblov
Andrey Nikolaev
Dmitriy Zvonaryov
Viktor Proskurin
Viktor Proskurin
Pyotr Shukhov
Iosif Ryklin
Shlapobergskiy
Vladimir Kashpur
Vladimir Kashpur
Pyotr Trakov
Pyotr Shcherbakov
Pyotr Shcherbakov
Valeriy Pavlovich
German Kolushkin
Filin
Olga Mashnaya
Olga Mashnaya
Dyuymovochka
Yuriy Kuznetsov
Yuriy Kuznetsov
Valeri Filatov
Yuriy Oskin
Akylbek Murataliyev
Director Dmitriy Svetozarov
Writer Aleksandr Gorokhov
Composer Andrey Makarevich, Aleksandr Kutikov, Aleksandr Zajtsev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1988
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Bez mundira, Без мундира

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Updated 19 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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