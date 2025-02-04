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Poster of Wind, Talk to Me
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Wind, Talk to Me
7.0

Wind, Talk to Me

, 2025
Vetre, pricaj sa mnom
Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia / Drama / 18+
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Poster of Wind, Talk to Me
7.0
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Synopsis

Stefan reunites with his family to celebrate his grandmother's birthday for the first time after his mother's recent passing. This homecoming, driven by his urge to complete a film about his mother and an attempt to make amends by rescuing a stray dog, will ignite an introspective journey for Stefan. Inspired by the director's real-life experiences and starring his actual family members in a mission to complete a lake house and a film, this is an intimate cinematic exploration of the timeless mother-son relationship.

Cast

Negrica Djordjevic
Neca
Bosko Djordjevic
Bosko
Djordje Davidovic
Djole
Budimir Jovanovic
Deda Buda
Ljiljana Jovanovic
Baka Ljilja
Lija
Lija the Dog
Stefan Djordjevic
Stefan
Ana Petrovic
Teta Ana
Marina Davidovic
Marina
Vidak Davidovic
Viki
Director Stefan Djordjevic
Writer Stefan Djordjevic
Composer Ivan Judas
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Croatia / Serbia / Slovenia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 4 February 2025
Release date
12 February 2026 Montenegro o.A.
19 February 2026 Serbia o.A.
Production Non-Aligned Films, Katunga, Spok Film
Also known as
Vetre, pricaj sa mnom, Wind, Talk to Me, Veter, govori mi, Vjetre, pričaj sa mnom, Говори со мной, ветер, 如果風知道

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 5 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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