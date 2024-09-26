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JAVARI
JAVARI
, 2024
JAVARI
Czechia / Documentary / 18+
About
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Filming locations
Cast
Miroslav Haluza
Simon Pelikan
Director
Miroslav Haluza
Writer
Miroslav Haluza
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Czechia
Runtime
53 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
26 September 2024
Release date
26 September 2024
Czechia
Budget
$20,000
Also known as
Javari
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