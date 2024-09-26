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Poster of JAVARI
Kinoafisha Films JAVARI

JAVARI

, 2024
JAVARI
Czechia / Documentary / 18+
Poster of JAVARI

Cast

Miroslav Haluza
Simon Pelikan
Director Miroslav Haluza
Writer Miroslav Haluza
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia
Runtime 53 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 26 September 2024
Release date
26 September 2024 Czechia
Budget $20,000
Also known as
Javari

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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