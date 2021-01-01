Menu
Poster of Sounds Between the Crowns
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Sounds Between the Crowns

Sounds Between the Crowns

Sounds between the Crowns 18+
Synopsis

A troubadour is expelled from the city when the queen sees his disfigured face. The palace guards smash his instrument as punishment, but the musician does not lose his determination to continue making music.
Country Czechia / Slovakia
Runtime 15 minutes
Production year 2020
World premiere 1 January 2021
Release date
16 September 2022 Czechia
29 March 2023 France
Production Tomas Bata University
Also known as
Sounds between the Crowns, Mélodie des Bois, Muziek in de Kruinen, Tönchen zwischen Krönchen, Zvuky spoza lúky
Director
Filip Diviak
Cast
Matej Sak
Ivan Strobl
Noemi Valentíny
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

8.3
Rate 10 votes
8.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
