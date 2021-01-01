A troubadour is expelled from the city when the queen sees his disfigured face. The palace guards smash his instrument as punishment, but the musician does not lose his determination to continue making music.
CountryCzechia / Slovakia
Runtime15 minutes
Production year2020
World premiere1 January 2021
Release date
16 September 2022
Czechia
29 March 2023
France
ProductionTomas Bata University
Also known as
Sounds between the Crowns, Mélodie des Bois, Muziek in de Kruinen, Tönchen zwischen Krönchen, Zvuky spoza lúky