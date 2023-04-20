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7.4
Kinoafisha
Films
Enter the Slipstream
7.4
Enter the Slipstream
, 2023
Enter the Slipstream
USA / Documentary, Sport / 18+
About
Showtimes
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7.4
Synopsis
Follows the Education First (EF) Cycling Team as they navigate a turbulent 2020 season through the Tour de France, telling the individual stories of the riders, from Colombian star Rigo Urán to rising up-and-comers and veteran teammates.
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Cast
Rigoberto Urán
Self
Dani Martinez
Self
Sergio Higuita
Self
TeJay van Garderen
Self
Neilson Powless
Self
Anthony McCrossan
Self
Jonathan Vaughters
Self
Director
Ted Youngs
Composer
Filius Blue
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
2 May 2023
World premiere
20 April 2023
Release date
14 March 2024
Lithuania
N13
Also known as
Enter the Slipstream, Tule tuulde
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Film rating
7.4
Rate
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Updated 27 February 2024
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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