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Poster of Enter the Slipstream
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Enter the Slipstream
7.4

Enter the Slipstream

, 2023
Enter the Slipstream
USA / Documentary, Sport / 18+
Poster of Enter the Slipstream
7.4

Synopsis

Follows the Education First (EF) Cycling Team as they navigate a turbulent 2020 season through the Tour de France, telling the individual stories of the riders, from Colombian star Rigo Urán to rising up-and-comers and veteran teammates.

Cast

Rigoberto Urán
Self
Dani Martinez
Self
Sergio Higuita
Self
TeJay van Garderen
Self
Neilson Powless
Self
Anthony McCrossan
Self
Jonathan Vaughters
Self
Director Ted Youngs
Composer Filius Blue
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 2 May 2023
World premiere 20 April 2023
Release date
14 March 2024 Lithuania N13
Also known as
Enter the Slipstream, Tule tuulde

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 27 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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