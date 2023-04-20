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Особняк
Особняк
, 2023
Особняк
Kyrgyzstan / Comedy / 18+
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Cast
Askat Sulaimanov
Arnis Kydyrmyshev
Albina Imasheva
Chyngyz Sultanov
Ruslan Orozakunov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Kyrgyzstan
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
20 April 2023
Release date
20 April 2023
Kyrgyzstan
12+
Film rating
0.0
Rate
4
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