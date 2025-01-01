There's nothing ugly about you. You hear me? One day I promise you you're gonna look at this as just another side of how strong you are. You're a Walls, Mountain Goat. And we ain't like other people. We got a fire burning in our bellies. And that there is goddamn proof of it. Now... this knife is especially designed to hunt demons. It's very sharp. Don't take it out unless you see him. You can borrow it for the night. You know, all monsters are the same. They like to frighten people, but the minute you stare them down, they turn tail and run. I love you, Mountain Goat.