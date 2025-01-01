RexThere's nothing ugly about you. You hear me? One day I promise you you're gonna look at this as just another side of how strong you are. You're a Walls, Mountain Goat. And we ain't like other people. We got a fire burning in our bellies. And that there is goddamn proof of it. Now... this knife is especially designed to hunt demons. It's very sharp. Don't take it out unless you see him. You can borrow it for the night. You know, all monsters are the same. They like to frighten people, but the minute you stare them down, they turn tail and run. I love you, Mountain Goat.
Jeannette[sighs]My parents are squatting in an abandoned building on the Lower East Side.
JeannetteThey were homeless before that for three years before that, which was pretty much how they raised us. My dad is not developing a technology for bituminous coal but he could tell you anything you want to know about it. He is the smartest man I know. He is also a drunk.
[inhales]
Jeannettenever finishes what he starts and can be extremely cruel. But he dreams bigger than anyone I've ever met. And he never tries to be somebody that he's not. He never wanted me to either.