Colossal Movie Quotes

Gloria Keep it cool. These people are looking at us.
Oscar [looks at the women at the next table] Hi. She's the monster; I'm the robot.
Gloria [throws the bar keys towards Oscar] Here! There are your keys; I'm not coming back to your shitty bar!
Oscar [picking up the keys] Yeah you are.
Gloria [panting] Oh yeah?
Oscar Yeah.
[Throws the keys at Gloria with enough force to hurt her]
Gloria [holding her stomach in pain] Ow!
Oscar [calmly] You're gonna keep working at the bar, or I'm gonna come back here tomorrow, and destroy an entire neighborhood.
Gloria [through her teeth, bringing her face close to Oscar's] Then I'll come back and I'll kick your fucking ass!
Oscar [still calm] No you won't. I'm done being Mr. Nice Guy.
[Knocks her to the ground. Gloria grunts in pain as she hits the ground hard]
Oscar [leans down, calm] see you at work?
[Gloria looks up at him speechless]
Oscar I'll see you at work.
Oscar So, you don't remember anything we talked about last night, huh?
Gloria I got really melodramatic, didn't I?
Oscar [For Tim] What a schmuck!
