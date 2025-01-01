Gloria [throws the bar keys towards Oscar] Here! There are your keys; I'm not coming back to your shitty bar!

Oscar [picking up the keys] Yeah you are.

Gloria [panting] Oh yeah?

[Throws the keys at Gloria with enough force to hurt her]

Gloria [holding her stomach in pain] Ow!

Oscar [calmly] You're gonna keep working at the bar, or I'm gonna come back here tomorrow, and destroy an entire neighborhood.

Gloria [through her teeth, bringing her face close to Oscar's] Then I'll come back and I'll kick your fucking ass!

Oscar [still calm] No you won't. I'm done being Mr. Nice Guy.

[Knocks her to the ground. Gloria grunts in pain as she hits the ground hard]

Oscar [leans down, calm] see you at work?

[Gloria looks up at him speechless]