Kinoafisha
Films
Colossal
Colossal Movie Quotes
Gloria
Keep it cool. These people are looking at us.
Oscar
[looks at the women at the next table]
Hi. She's the monster; I'm the robot.
Gloria
[throws the bar keys towards Oscar]
Here! There are your keys; I'm not coming back to your shitty bar!
Oscar
[picking up the keys]
Yeah you are.
Gloria
[panting]
Oh yeah?
Oscar
Yeah.
[Throws the keys at Gloria with enough force to hurt her]
Gloria
[holding her stomach in pain]
Ow!
Oscar
[calmly]
You're gonna keep working at the bar, or I'm gonna come back here tomorrow, and destroy an entire neighborhood.
Gloria
[through her teeth, bringing her face close to Oscar's]
Then I'll come back and I'll kick your fucking ass!
Oscar
[still calm]
No you won't. I'm done being Mr. Nice Guy.
[Knocks her to the ground. Gloria grunts in pain as she hits the ground hard]
Oscar
[leans down, calm]
see you at work?
[Gloria looks up at him speechless]
Oscar
I'll see you at work.
Oscar
So, you don't remember anything we talked about last night, huh?
Gloria
I got really melodramatic, didn't I?
Oscar
[For Tim]
What a schmuck!
Anne Hathaway
Jason Sudeikis
