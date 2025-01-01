Menu
Kinoafisha Films Detective Story Detective Story Movie Quotes

Detective Story Movie Quotes

Detective James McLeod I built my whole life on hating my father. All the time he was inside me, laughing.
Det. Lou Brody You gotta bend like the wind, or it'll break ya. Don't be a monument.
Lieutenant Monaghan Can't you say "Yes, sir" without makin' it sound like an insult?
Detective James McLeod Yes, sir.
Lieutenant Monaghan You're gettin' too superior, McLeod, a one-man army against crime. What's eatin' you?
Detective James McLeod I hate criminals. I don't believe in coddling them.
Detective James McLeod At an autopsy the other day I watched the medical examiner saw off the top of a man's skull, take out the brain and hold it in his hand.
[holds out his hand]
Detective James McLeod Like that.
Mary McLeod Why are you telling me this?
Detective James McLeod Because I'd give my soul to take out my brain, hold it under the faucet and wash away the dirty pictures you put there tonight.
Mary McLeod Dirty pictures?
Detective James McLeod Yes!
Mary McLeod Oh, I see. I see. Yes, that would be fine... if we could. But when you wash away what I may have put there, you'll find you've a rotten spot in your brain, Jim. And it's growing. I know, I've watched it.
Detective James McLeod I wanna put him in the electric chair where he belongs, and pull the switch myself.
Detective James McLeod Detective James McLeod. In the Name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Ghost; Oh my God, I am heartfully sorry for having offended Thee. And I detest all of my sins because I dread the loss of Heaven and the pains of Hell.
Det. Lou Brody Detective Lou Brody. But most of all, for having offended Thee my Lord Who art all good and deserving of my love, that I firmly resolve with the help of Thy grace to confess my sins, to do penance and to amend my life. Amen.
Detective James McLeod Take a couple of drop dead pills.
Detective James McLeod I ought to fall on you like the sword of God.
Karl Schneider That sword has two edges. You could cut your own throat.
Detective James McLeod I'm going to give you a piece of advice, Karl. When they let you free again, get out of New York. You butcher one more patient and law or no law, I'll find you. I'll put a bullet in the back of your head, and I'll drop your body in the East River. And I'll go home and I'll sleep sweetly.
Karl Schneider You don't frighten me. Now I'll give you some advice. I have plenty on you, too. I know why you're so vindictive.
Detective James McLeod Why?
Karl Schneider Just watch your step. Because I happen to have friends, downtown, with pull.
Detective James McLeod Have you?
Karl Schneider Lots of pull.
Detective James McLeod Well, what do you know? Aren't you the big shot? Pull. Have you got any friends with push, like that?
[Shoves him and begins slapping him]
Detective James McLeod You shouldn't drink so much. It melts the lining of your brain.
Detective James McLeod [leaving the office] Mind if I shave?
Lieutenant Monaghan Gotta have the last word, don't ya?
Detective James McLeod Where's your boy?
[Asking about Karl Schneider]
Lieutenant Monaghan He's ready to surrender himself on the warrant you had issued.
Detective James McLeod Fine. Bring him in.
Endicott Sims Before I do, I have here some photographs. Now these were taken only an hour ago.
Lieutenant Monaghan Nudes. Ugly, isn't he?
Endicott Sims He's no Mr. America.
Lieutenant Monaghan No, that he's not.
Endicott Sims Now you'll observe there are no bruises or lacerations of any kind. This is the way I'm delivering my client to you, and this is the way I want him back.
Detective James McLeod I should think that any change whatsoever would be an improvement.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Kirk Douglas
Kirk Douglas
William Bendix
Horace McMahon
Eleanor Parker
George Macready
Warner Anderson
