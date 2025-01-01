Detective James McLeod I ought to fall on you like the sword of God.

Karl Schneider That sword has two edges. You could cut your own throat.

Detective James McLeod I'm going to give you a piece of advice, Karl. When they let you free again, get out of New York. You butcher one more patient and law or no law, I'll find you. I'll put a bullet in the back of your head, and I'll drop your body in the East River. And I'll go home and I'll sleep sweetly.

Karl Schneider You don't frighten me. Now I'll give you some advice. I have plenty on you, too. I know why you're so vindictive.

Karl Schneider Just watch your step. Because I happen to have friends, downtown, with pull.

Detective James McLeod Have you?

Karl Schneider Lots of pull.

Detective James McLeod Well, what do you know? Aren't you the big shot? Pull. Have you got any friends with push, like that?