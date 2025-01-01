Mary McLeodOh, I see. I see. Yes, that would be fine... if we could. But when you wash away what I may have put there, you'll find you've a rotten spot in your brain, Jim. And it's growing. I know, I've watched it.
Detective James McLeodDetective James McLeod. In the Name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Ghost; Oh my God, I am heartfully sorry for having offended Thee. And I detest all of my sins because I dread the loss of Heaven and the pains of Hell.
Det. Lou BrodyDetective Lou Brody. But most of all, for having offended Thee my Lord Who art all good and deserving of my love, that I firmly resolve with the help of Thy grace to confess my sins, to do penance and to amend my life. Amen.
Karl SchneiderThat sword has two edges. You could cut your own throat.
Detective James McLeodI'm going to give you a piece of advice, Karl. When they let you free again, get out of New York. You butcher one more patient and law or no law, I'll find you. I'll put a bullet in the back of your head, and I'll drop your body in the East River. And I'll go home and I'll sleep sweetly.
Karl SchneiderYou don't frighten me. Now I'll give you some advice. I have plenty on you, too. I know why you're so vindictive.