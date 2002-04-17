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Poster of Space Station 3D
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Space Station 3D
6.9

Space Station 3D

, 2002
Space Station 3D
Canada, USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Space Station 3D
6.9

Cast

Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise
Narrator
James Arnold
Self
Michael J. Bloomfield
Self (Pilot, STS-97)
Robert D. Cabana
Self (Commander, STS-88)
Leroy Chiao
Self
Kenneth D. Cockrell
Self
Robert L. Curbeam Jr.
Self
Brian Duffy
Self (Commander, STS-92)
Marc Garneau
Self (Mission Specialist, STS-97)
Michael L. Gernhardt
Self (Mission Specialist, STS-104)
Director Tony Myers
Writer Tony Myers
Composer Micky Erbe, Maribeth Solomon
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada / USA
Runtime 47 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 17 April 2002
Release date
12 April 2004 Russia 12+
18 April 2024 Azerbaijan 0+
17 December 2003 France
17 April 2002 Germany
27 April 2002 Great Britain
12 April 2004 Kazakhstan
6 September 2002 Poland
17 April 2002 USA
12 April 2004 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $128,364,399
Production IMAX Space Ltd., IMAX, Lockheed Martin Corporation
Also known as
Space Station 3D, Estação Espacial 3D, Estación espacial 3D, IMAX Space Station, IMAX SPACE STATION 3D, Kosmosejaam 3D, Space Station, Statia spatiala 3D, Station spatiale, Svemirska postaja 3D, Svemirska postaja 3D IMAX, Űrállomás 3D, Космическа станция 3D, Космическая станция 3D, Космічна станція 3D, IMAX - Space Station, IMAX - Space Station 3D, IMAX Space Station: Adventures in Space, IMAX: Space Station 3D, IMAX - Station spatiale, Uzay İstasyonu 3D

Film rating

6.9
Rate 11 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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