ProductionIMAX Space Ltd., IMAX, Lockheed Martin Corporation
Also known as
Space Station 3D, Estação Espacial 3D, Estación espacial 3D, IMAX Space Station, IMAX SPACE STATION 3D, Kosmosejaam 3D, Space Station, Statia spatiala 3D, Station spatiale, Svemirska postaja 3D, Svemirska postaja 3D IMAX, Űrállomás 3D, Космическа станция 3D, Космическая станция 3D, Космічна станція 3D, IMAX - Space Station, IMAX - Space Station 3D, IMAX Space Station: Adventures in Space, IMAX: Space Station 3D, IMAX - Station spatiale, Uzay İstasyonu 3D
Film rating
6.9
Rate11 votes
7.4IMDb
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.