The Russian-Ukrainian series "The Life and Adventures of Mishka Yaponchik," released in 2011, is based on historical events that took place in Odessa. The film is a biographical tragicomedy. It was directed by Sergey Ginzburg, with the screenplay written by Maxim Belozor, who incorporated several plotlines from the works of V. Smirnov, I. Babel, and A. Barbakar. The film also depicts the historical realities of that time, including the conflict between the Bolsheviks and the Reds. The story begins when the legendary bandit, known as the Robin Hood of the city, is released from prison. He quickly forms a gang, organizes attacks on wealthy Odessans, and stands up against the injustice prevailing in the city.

