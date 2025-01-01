Menu
Once Upon a Time in Odessa

Once Upon a Time in Odessa (2011 - )

Жизнь и приключения Мишки Япончика 18+
Production year 2011
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel Первый канал
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The Russian-Ukrainian series "The Life and Adventures of Mishka Yaponchik," released in 2011, is based on historical events that took place in Odessa. The film is a biographical tragicomedy. It was directed by Sergey Ginzburg, with the screenplay written by Maxim Belozor, who incorporated several plotlines from the works of V. Smirnov, I. Babel, and A. Barbakar. The film also depicts the historical realities of that time, including the conflict between the Bolsheviks and the Reds. The story begins when the legendary bandit, known as the Robin Hood of the city, is released from prison. He quickly forms a gang, organizes attacks on wealthy Odessans, and stands up against the injustice prevailing in the city.
Cast Characters
Aleksey Filimonov
Aleksey Filimonov Изя Майорчик
Valentin Gaft
Valentin Gaft Герш Мендель
Artem Tkachenko
Artem Tkachenko Ржевский-Раевский
Rimma Markova
Rimma Markova пани Бася
Vladimir Dolinskiy
Vladimir Dolinskiy конферансье варьете Йоник Левандовский
Pyotr Skvortsov
Pyotr Skvortsov Миша Японец в юности
Cast and Crew

Seasons
Once Upon a Time in Odessa - Season 1 Season 1
TBA, 12 episodes
 
