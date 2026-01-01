You: Season 1 (Soundtrack from the Netflix Original Series) 15 tracks. Blake Neely Listen You: Season 2 (Soundtrack from the Netflix Original Series) 15 tracks. Blake Neely Listen

Title Artist Time 1 Hello, You Blake Neely 4:10 2 Not Thinking About You Blake Neely 2:38 3 Pillow Talk / Beck Writes Blake Neely 4:24 4 Poetry / On the Tracks Blake Neely 4:15 5 Can You Stay? Blake Neely 4:38 6 I Know You Blake Neely 4:03 7 A Messed Up Woman Blake Neely 5:39 8 Disposing Is Hard Blake Neely 3:23 9 A Donut and a Peach Blake Neely 3:59 10 She Is Manipulating You Blake Neely 5:57 11 First Kiss / Memories of Killing Blake Neely 5:06 12 Mending the Book Blake Neely 4:37 13 Because You Love Me Blake Neely 6:23 14 What the Cage Was to Me Blake Neely 2:49 15 If You Were with Me Blake Neely 5:53

Listen to songs from "You" (2018) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "You" in different languages are free for listening online.